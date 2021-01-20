A look inside the new Early Bird Eatery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new restaurant inside the Dainty Maid building in downtown South Bend.

The Early Bird Eatery opened inside the old bakery on January 7.

The restaurant was originally located in Bridgman, Michigan, but owners Jennifer and Mike Stone decided to make the move to South Bend.

“It’s a little scary, you know, making a big change, especially since we were established in our previous location,” said Jennifer Stone. “But we’ve had such a warm welcoming, such a wonderful response from the community.”

The menu includes items like blueberry lemon pancakes, peaches and cream French toast, corned beef hash and more.

The Early Bird Eatery is open Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

