Advertisement

A look inside the new Early Bird Eatery

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new restaurant inside the Dainty Maid building in downtown South Bend.

The Early Bird Eatery opened inside the old bakery on January 7.

The restaurant was originally located in Bridgman, Michigan, but owners Jennifer and Mike Stone decided to make the move to South Bend.

“It’s a little scary, you know, making a big change, especially since we were established in our previous location,” said Jennifer Stone. “But we’ve had such a warm welcoming, such a wonderful response from the community.”

The menu includes items like blueberry lemon pancakes, peaches and cream French toast, corned beef hash and more.

The Early Bird Eatery is open Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
1-3” of lake effect snow accumulation by daybreak Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday for Berrien, Cass Counties

Latest News

Snow accumulations between 1 to 4" Wednesday morning
Hazardous roads with snow-related delays Wednesday
Hazardous road conditions Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-20-2021 First Alert Weather
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
John Young Middle School returns to hybrid learning
John Young Middle School returns to hybrid learning