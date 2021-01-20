Advertisement

16-year-old flies plane solo for first time on birthday

By Carly Miller
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - His 16th birthday this past Thursday was not the only thing that Brady Ornat in Elkhart was excited about.

“I got to fly an airplane by myself for the first time,” Ornat said.

16 is the minimum age that you can fly solo, and the man who has been showing him the ropes up until now at the Mishawaka Pilots Club Airport is someone very special to him.

“My dad is an instructor, and he would sit in the right seat of the airplane while I sit in the left seat, and then I would fly,” Ornat said.

Thursday was the first time that Brady has been in the air without his dad, and he says it really hit him that he was flying alone when it came time for him to land.

“In order to extend the flaps, you have to reach your arm down, and I got used to feeling my dad’s leg. So, reaching down there and feeling that he wasn’t there really put in my mind that it’s all you,” Ornat said.

Brady says he loves flying and has since a very young age after growing up watching his dad who is an airline pilot.

”It’s just the freedom that you can do whatever you want, within reason. You can travel. You can take aerobatics, which is what a lot of the airshow performers do.”

He says what he enjoys most is the bond that has been created with his dad as his instructor.

”He cares about me, and he wants me to succeed.”

Brady says he plans to continue with his flight training and hopes to, one day, become an airline pilot just like his dad.

If you want to learn how to fly like Brady, click here to visit the Mishawaka Pilots Club Airport website.

