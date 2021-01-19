Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday for Berrien, Cass Counties

Snow begins around dinnertime with hazardous roads likely Wednesday morning
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

A chilly day from beginning to end. Highs remain below the freezing point, only topping out in the upper 20s. A harsh wind chill makes most of the day feel like the teens. A few peeks of sunshine with otherwise cloudy skies.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTIES DUE TO THE THREAT OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW FROM 3PM TUESDAY UNTIL 4AM WEDNESDAY. Low visibility likely along with hazardous road conditions developing overnight.

Low temperatures in the low 20s overnight. 1-3″ of lake effect snow accumulation.

TOMORROW:

Gradually clearing skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 30s with dry conditions.

