Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday for Berrien, Cass Counties

TODAY:

A chilly day from beginning to end. Highs remain below the freezing point, only topping out in the upper 20s. A harsh wind chill makes most of the day feel like the teens. A few peeks of sunshine with otherwise cloudy skies.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTIES DUE TO THE THREAT OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW FROM 3PM TUESDAY UNTIL 4AM WEDNESDAY. Low visibility likely along with hazardous road conditions developing overnight.

Low temperatures in the low 20s overnight. 1-3″ of lake effect snow accumulation.

TOMORROW:

Gradually clearing skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 30s with dry conditions.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.