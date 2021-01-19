Whitmer presents plan to boost economy, slow and end pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is outlining her plan to jumpstart the state’s economy and help end the pandemic.

The plan includes 11 parts focused on vaccine distribution, unemployment and small business support.

The governor says the Michigan COVID Recovery Plan will help business get through the winter, help put more shots into arms and get kids back on track in school.

It will also protect public health and the economy.

Officials also say economic recovery will continue to depend on the course of the pandemic and additional economic relief coming from Washington D.C.

