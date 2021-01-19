Advertisement

Virtual Indiana State of State speech amid protest threat

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s annual State of the State address will be a virtual event Tuesday night rather than delivered before the typical joint session of the General Assembly.

Holcomb had been planning to give the speech before a small audience at the Statehouse in observing COVID-19 precautions.

But that was called off when he announced the closure of the Statehouse until Thursday because of possible protests related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The televised State of the State speech comes a week after Holcomb took the oath of office for his second term. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot

Latest News

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been a rock for so many families during the pandemic, and...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana helped record number of people in 2020
1-3” of lake effect snow accumulation by daybreak Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday for Berrien, Cass Counties
Snow begins around dinnertime with hazardous roads likely Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-19-2021 First Alert Weather
In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a free food giveaway at Benton Harbor’s Central...
Food giveaway helps those in need on Martin Luther King Jr. Day