Advertisement

US soldier arrested in alleged plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a...
Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges that he plotted to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said Tuesday.

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old soldier, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, Biase said.

He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Georgia on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who would represent him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
Mishawaka police search for man accused of stealing diamond ring
Mishawaka police search for man accused of stealing diamond ring

Latest News

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates...
Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock and Ossoff’s Senate wins
File image
Michigan man sentenced to prison in drowning of autistic son
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Alleged ‘Oath Keepers’ leader among self-described militia members jailed on charges from Capitol riot