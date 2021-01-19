St. Joe County’s first COVID vaccine pop up clinic to be held at Ivy Tech this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been one month since St. Joseph County first began administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the county is expected to hold it’s first vaccine pop-up clinic one month later.

“There will be a pop-up vaccination clinic here this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox told 16 News Now Tuesday.

The pop-up clinic will be held at Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend. It will be run by the Indiana State Department of Health and be made available to those who fit the eligibility criteria, including health care workers, first responders, and residents age 70 and over.

However, Fox says initial confusion between the Department of Homeland Security and the state health department on who would operate the pop-up clinic has made for a more difficult outreach amid some lost time.

“It makes it challenging. Anything that expands capacity is a benefit and yet, I think we are really challenged to reach some hard to reach communities or segments of population and some really thought planning around that would be ideal,” Fox says.

It would also be ideal to expand the vaccine to more people, one thing Fox says pop-up clinics like the one coming to St. Joe County this weekend, could soon open the doors to.

“What we anticipate is at some point probably in the very near future, the state will expand the eligibility criteria to 60 and older. All those things that expand availability in the county are important for us and a little more coordination wouldn’t hurt,” Fox says.

Again, the vaccine pop-up clinic will held Saturday and Sunday, January 23rd & 24th, at Ivy Tech in South Bend to those who meet the eligibility criteria.

Operating hours for the pop-up clinic have not been released at this time.

