Spectrum Health entering Phase II of renovation

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Phase II of the pavilion project at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph is now underway.

The project features 80,000 square feet of renovated space.

This includes a new main street with multiple visitor amenities, a renovated emergency department entrance and ambulance bays, a renovated prep and recovery area, and a new short stay unit.

