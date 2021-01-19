Spectrum Health entering Phase II of renovation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Phase II of the pavilion project at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph is now underway.

The project features 80,000 square feet of renovated space.

This includes a new main street with multiple visitor amenities, a renovated emergency department entrance and ambulance bays, a renovated prep and recovery area, and a new short stay unit.

