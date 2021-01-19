South Bend Cubs agree to lease Four Winds Field for 20 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing quite beats the crack of the bat. South Bend Cubs fans will get to hear much more of the signature sound over the next two decades.

“The idea is to keep baseball is South Bend for a very long time,” said owner Andrew Berlin.

The South Bend Cubs have agreed to a 20 year contract with Four Winds Field.

“Because of the changes, Minor and Major League baseball has merged,” Berlin said.

Of the 160 baseball teams that had minor league teams, 40 of those cities lost affiliations.

“This really is a vote for South Bend,” Berlin said.

The team will now move from a Low-A standing to a High-A standing, which means better baseball will be coming to Four Winds than in recent years.

Baseball fans can rest assured there will be plenty more trips to the ballpark in the years to come.

