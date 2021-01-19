On this day in Notre Dame History: The Irish end UCLA’s record 88-game win streak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 47 years ago on January 19, Digger Phelps’ Irish trailed John Wooden’s No. 1 ranked UCLA bruins by 11 points with 3:22 left in the game.

The Irish scored the final 12 points of the game to win and snap UCLA’s record 88-game win streak. It is unquestionably the victory digger is most proud of.

Digger says he calls several players from that Irish team every year on this day to re-live that incredible upset.

He can’t believe it’s been 47 years since the Irish stormed the court on that January day.

