Olivia Miles enrolls early at Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball will be adding to their depth at the end of this month.

The team announced today that Olivia Miles has enrolled early.

The New Jersey guard is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 2 point guard in the country.

Miles averaged 13.6 points last season on her way to a state championship.

“I am thrilled to welcome Olivia to campus for early enrollment! To have this experience to join our team and get acclimated to college is invaluable. She is ready to work and I’m blessed to have her now,” Karen & Kevin Keyes Head Coach Niele Ivey stated.

She will be quarantining and entering COVID protocols.

Miles can start practicing as soon as next Monday and could see her first game action against Syracuse on January 31.

