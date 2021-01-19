Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A newborn baby has been named after the Indiana State Police trooper who helped deliver him.

Trooper Thomas Maymi was working on the Indiana Toll Road near the 52-mile-marker when he helped deliver Malaki Thomas Robertson.

Indiana State Police Lowell District:

LaPorte County- On Friday, January 15th, at 12:30 p.m., Trooper Thomas Maymi was working on the Indiana Toll Road near the 52 mile-marker. Trp. Maymi was parked observing traffic when a semi stopped on the westbound side of the interstate. The male driver exited his truck and ran across the highway towards the Trooper while requesting assistance. He told Trp. Maymi that his wife was pregnant and may be in labor. After advising dispatch to call for an ambulance, Trp. Maymi went with the driver to his truck to check on the pregnant female. Upon entering the truck, Trp. Maymi was greeted by the driver’s wife who said she was in labor. It became quite clear to the Trooper that there was not enough time to transport the patient to the hospital and he would be delivering the baby. Trp. Maymi proceeded to assist the woman with her contractions until LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene. Two minutes after paramedics were on scene, the baby was delivered. Upon delivery, mom and baby were transported to LaPorte Hospital.

We are pleased to announce that baby, mom, dad and even Trooper Maymi are all doing fine. The proud parents have named their newborn Malaki Thomas Robertson, his middle name after Trooper Thomas Maymi. Malaki tipped the scales at 6 lbs. 3 oz.

When asked, Trp. Maymi said he was glad that he was in the right place at the right time and wishes them congratulations.

Shaniqua Traywick and Carl Robertson were very much in shock over the grand entrance made by baby Malaki. She also expressed her gratitude to Trooper Maymi for helping deliver her baby and said, “We were all troopers that day!”.

