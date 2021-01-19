Advertisement

Michigan reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,738 more cases Tuesday

There have been 13,865 deaths and 540,115 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 41 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,738 more cases on Tuesday.

There have been 13,865 deaths and 540,115 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 2,843* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (01/18/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 16th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,421 per day.

Berrien County has had 187 (+0) deaths and 10,397 (+47) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 56 (+0) deaths and 3,581 (+20) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 68 (+1) deaths and 4,183 (+25) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

