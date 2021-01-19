Advertisement

Medical Moment: COVID-19 vaccine acceptance

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What will it take for Americans to get on board with the coronavirus vaccine?

The recommendations that may work, in today’s Medical Moment.

Now that doses of COVID vaccines are rolling off the assembly lines and heading for our hospitals, will you roll up your sleeve and get in line?

As Martie Salt reports, a group of top health experts are trying to answer that question by studying public perception of COVID risks and the vaccine.

Professor Neuberger and fellow researchers have received additional funding to look at vaccine perceptions following the election, and that study is continuing.

A newly released survey finds 71 percent of the public would probably get a COVID-19 vaccine.

