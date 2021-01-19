Advertisement

Light snow tonight

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WINTRY TEN DAYS... While I still don’t see any extremely cold air for us, it will be just north of us much of the time, so that means it will be a bit colder than normal most days. There will also be several chances for light snow, and there would be potential for a decent snow next week sometime. Our first chance for that would be on Monday, and we’d have to watch things later next week as well. Besides this Thursday, highs will mainly between the middle 20s and lower 30s, with lows in the teens to lower 20s...

Tonight: Times of snow, ending overnight...1″ to 2″ most likely, with a bit more north and a bit less south. Low: 18, Wind: WNW 8-16

Wednesday: Maybe some lingering flurries early, then becoming partly sunny, but remaining breezy and cold. High: 29, Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 24

Thursday Partly sunny and a bit milder by afternoon. High: 38

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
Mishawaka police search for man accused of stealing diamond ring
Mishawaka police search for man accused of stealing diamond ring

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
1-3” of lake effect snow accumulation by daybreak Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday for Berrien, Cass Counties
Snow begins around dinnertime with hazardous roads likely Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-19-2021 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
More chances for snow