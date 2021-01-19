Light snow tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WINTRY TEN DAYS... While I still don’t see any extremely cold air for us, it will be just north of us much of the time, so that means it will be a bit colder than normal most days. There will also be several chances for light snow, and there would be potential for a decent snow next week sometime. Our first chance for that would be on Monday, and we’d have to watch things later next week as well. Besides this Thursday, highs will mainly between the middle 20s and lower 30s, with lows in the teens to lower 20s...

Tonight: Times of snow, ending overnight...1″ to 2″ most likely, with a bit more north and a bit less south. Low: 18, Wind: WNW 8-16

Wednesday: Maybe some lingering flurries early, then becoming partly sunny, but remaining breezy and cold. High: 29, Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 24

Thursday Partly sunny and a bit milder by afternoon. High: 38

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.