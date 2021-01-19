Advertisement

Irish guard Dara Mabrey remains flexible in her role on offense

Head coach Niele Ivey says she’s been getting Destinee Walker, Anaya Peoples and Maddy Westbeld more ball handling responsibilities so Mabrey can open up her opportunity to score.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish guard Dara Mabrey has been used primarily as a point guard this season while her more natural position is shooting guard.

However, the Irish have tried to space her out recently.

Head coach Niele Ivey says she’s been getting Destinee Walker, Anaya Peoples and Maddy Westbeld more ball handling responsibilities so Mabrey can open up her opportunity to score.

Mabrey was statistically one of the best three point shooters in the country while she was at Virginia Tech. She is keeping up the pace at Notre Dame shooting 47.1 percent from deep, but she will continue to do whatever is asked of her whether it’s handling the ball or scoring the rock.

“I think it helped my teammates too, first and foremost especially if you spread the floor in the press with some shooters back there,” Mabrey said. “It makes it easier on the ball handlers. Every night might be different. I might have to play the one more maybe off the ball but it just comes down to what I have to do to help our team win.”

Mabrey will look to help her current team win against her former team later this week as the Irish are set to face Virginia Tech on the road Thursday. Tip is at 7 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
Mishawaka police search for man accused of stealing diamond ring
Mishawaka police search for man accused of stealing diamond ring

Latest News

Four-star defensive end Tyson Ford announces he will take his talents to Notre Dame.
Four-star defensive end Tyson Ford verbally commits to Notre Dame
On this date in Notre Dame history, the Irish upset No. 1 UCLA.
On this day in Notre Dame History: The Irish end UCLA’s record 88-game win streak
Olivia Miles enrolls early at Notre Dame
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s game against Howard set for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was...
Notre Dame, Howard vow to play MLK Day game in 2022