Irish guard Dara Mabrey remains flexible in her role on offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish guard Dara Mabrey has been used primarily as a point guard this season while her more natural position is shooting guard.

However, the Irish have tried to space her out recently.

Head coach Niele Ivey says she’s been getting Destinee Walker, Anaya Peoples and Maddy Westbeld more ball handling responsibilities so Mabrey can open up her opportunity to score.

Mabrey was statistically one of the best three point shooters in the country while she was at Virginia Tech. She is keeping up the pace at Notre Dame shooting 47.1 percent from deep, but she will continue to do whatever is asked of her whether it’s handling the ball or scoring the rock.

“I think it helped my teammates too, first and foremost especially if you spread the floor in the press with some shooters back there,” Mabrey said. “It makes it easier on the ball handlers. Every night might be different. I might have to play the one more maybe off the ball but it just comes down to what I have to do to help our team win.”

Mabrey will look to help her current team win against her former team later this week as the Irish are set to face Virginia Tech on the road Thursday. Tip is at 7 PM.

