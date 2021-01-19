Indiana COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue decline

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana health officials are reporting fewer new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations as the state’s downward trend that began late last year continued into 2021.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday in its daily statistics update that the state recorded 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making it the second straight day health officials have reported fewer than 3,000 cases.

The agency also reported that 2,332 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday.

That’s the fewest since early November, after the state saw a steep increase beginning in September for coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and new infections.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 126 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,756 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 9,092 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 595,436 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 2,548 new cases were reported. 2,386 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 4,744 new cases were reported. 2,432 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 4,411 new cases were reported. 2,440 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 59 more coronavirus deaths and 3,686 new cases were reported. 2,484 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 26,917 (+70) cases and 399 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,173 (+44) cases and 343 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,867 (+41) cases and 158 (+3) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,913 (+26) cases and 80 (+3) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,953 (+4) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,250 (+3) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,727 (+7) cases and 43 (+2) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,611 (+8) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 953 (+2) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

