Heat rally from 19 down, top Pistons 113-107 to end slide

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) - Bam Adebayo had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Miami Heat got their biggest comeback win of the season, rallying from 19 down to beat the Detroit Pistons 113-107 to snap a three-game slide.

Goran Dragic scored 22 for the Heat, who got 18 apiece from Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn. Miami was again without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley because of virus protocols and Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard with injuries.

Jerami Grant had 27 points for Detroit. Wayne Ellington made seven 3-pointers and scored 24 for the Pistons.

