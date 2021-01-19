Four-star defensive end Tyson Ford verbally commits to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team added a big-time prospect in the 2022 recruiting class on Monday.

Four-star defensive end Tyson Ford from John Burroughs High School in St. Louis announced his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Ford’s top four schools included Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma and his home state Missouri Tigers. However, he feels like Notre Dame will take him to the next level, especially after the addition of Marcus Freeman as defensive coordinator.

“I just think the coaches there are the best to develop me for what I am trying to do in life,” Ford said. “The ultimate goal is to go to the league but I also have to think about my academic career as well. I have to think about life after football whether I go to the league or I don’t. This is a four-year decision that will turn into a 40-year decision.”

Ford is also a part of a significant pipeline of Notre Dame football players from St. Louis that includes running back Kyren Williams, wide receiver Jordan Johnson and recent signee defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio.

Pretty impressive group of players from the Gateway to the West who are making their way to the Bend.

