Former Michigan governor appears in court

Mich. (WNDU) - Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder made a virtual pre-trial court appearance over misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis.

Snyder pleaded not guilty to two counts of willful neglect of duty for his alleged role in the public health crisis that poisoned the city of Flint’s drinking water.

His attorneys are seeking to have the charges dismissed.

Prosecutors today asked for another court date to allow them to respond to a motion to dismiss.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.