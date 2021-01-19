Food Bank of Northern Indiana helped record number of people in 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been a rock for so many families during the pandemic, and they saw record numbers in 2020.

They distributed more than nine million meals last year, which is a 35 percent increase from previous years.

There were 210 mobile food pantries, which helped feed 62,000 households in Michiana.

Nearly 12 million pounds of food was distributed, setting a record at the Food Bank.

But they are anticipating the need will be just as great in 2021.

“Hunger doesn’t discriminate,” said Marijo Martinec, the executive director. “We saw younger people, we saw single people, we saw families coming, older people. And that was really humbling and continues to be so.”

Because the Food Bank no longer has the National Guard helping, they really need volunteers right now.

