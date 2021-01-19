Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Indiana helped record number of people in 2020

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been a rock for so many families during the pandemic, and they saw record numbers in 2020.

They distributed more than nine million meals last year, which is a 35 percent increase from previous years.

There were 210 mobile food pantries, which helped feed 62,000 households in Michiana.

Nearly 12 million pounds of food was distributed, setting a record at the Food Bank.

But they are anticipating the need will be just as great in 2021.

“Hunger doesn’t discriminate,” said Marijo Martinec, the executive director. “We saw younger people, we saw single people, we saw families coming, older people. And that was really humbling and continues to be so.”

Because the Food Bank no longer has the National Guard helping, they really need volunteers right now.

You can sign up to volunteer or make a monetary donation by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot

Latest News

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Virtual Indiana State of State speech amid protest threat
1-3” of lake effect snow accumulation by daybreak Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday for Berrien, Cass Counties
Snow begins around dinnertime with hazardous roads likely Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-19-2021 First Alert Weather
In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a free food giveaway at Benton Harbor’s Central...
Food giveaway helps those in need on Martin Luther King Jr. Day