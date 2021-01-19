Bulls beat Rockets 125-120; Oladipo solid in Houston debut

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 33 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a strong effort by Victor Oladipo in his Houston debut, beating the Rockets 125-120.

LaVine scored nine points in the closing minutes of the third to help send Chicago to the fourth quarter with a 93-86 lead.

The Bulls made enough shots down the stretch to win for the second time in as many days after losing four straight by four points or fewer.

Lauri Markkanen finished with 18 points.

The 7-footer from Finland nailed a 3-pointer in the closing minute to make it a six-point game, helping Chicago squeeze out a tight win after an easy victory at Dallas.

Oladipo poured in 32 points.

1/18/2021 10:48:15 PM (GMT -5:00)