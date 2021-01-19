Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration.

It would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the legislation.

It’s a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies.

The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise after four years of President Donald Trump’s restrictive policies.

But it does not include beefed-up border security, which makes passage in Congress in doubt.

It is set to be introduced after Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.