Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration.

It would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the legislation.

It’s a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies.

The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise after four years of President Donald Trump’s restrictive policies.

But it does not include beefed-up border security, which makes passage in Congress in doubt.

It is set to be introduced after Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday.

