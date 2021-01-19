Advertisement

AP source: Jon Lester, Nats agree to deal, pending physical

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal has confirmed to The Associated Press that left-hander Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle in place for a one-year contract.

The deal is pending the successful completion of a physical exam.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was not yet official.

ESPN was first to report an agreement between Lester and the Nationals, whose manager, Dave Martinez, was the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs when the starting pitcher helped the club win the 2016 World Series.

