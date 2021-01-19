Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot

Latest News

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.
Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak cancels trains in Virginia ahead of inauguration
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary