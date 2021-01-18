Advertisement

Yandle gets 100th NHL goal, Panthers beat Blackhawks 5-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Keith Yandle got his 100th career goal, Chris Driedger made 23 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.

Eetu Luostarinen scored his first NHL goal, and Aaron Ekblad, Patric Hornqvist, and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, which had three goals in the third period to pull away in its delayed opener.

The Panthers were to have played Dallas last week twice, games that were called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Stars.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/17/2021 10:07:06 PM (GMT -5:00)

