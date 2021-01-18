Sign-stealers: 36 stop signs stolen in LaPorte County, police say

LaPorte County, Ind. (WNDU) - Days after three dozen stop signs went missing in northeast LaPorte County, an investigation continues into those who are behind what police are calling a harmful prank.

“On Saturday, the county highway personnel alerted the (LaPorte County) Sheriff’s Office of the missing signs and from that point, we began to conduct an investigation,” Captain Derek Allen says.

County highway personnel also began replacing each of the 36 stop signs that went missing to secure the safety of the many drivers that were put at risk.

“Those stop signs are placed at various intersections to regular flow of traffic and when stop signs are removed, that creates a substantial traffic safety hazard for the motoring public, especially citizens who may be unfamiliar with the area and or those intersections,” Allen says.

While no one is custody, moving forward, police say they are focusing on putting the sign-stealing to an end.

“At this point, we will continue to follow up on leads, and where the investigation takes us, hopefully we will be able to recover these missing signs,” Allen says.

In addition, Allen says police will continue what they do best -- keeping residents safe on the roadway.

“Those signs are there for a reason and it’s to make sure we keep motorists safe on the roadways,” Allen says.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with any information or has witnessed suspicious activity along the roadway to contact police immediately.

