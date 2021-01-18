Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.

It happened around 1:45 Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the restaurant on North Grape Road across the street from University Park Mall.

Employees say she ordered food and left, but then she returned and wanted a refund.

After she was denied, she threw food at an employee and slammed the plexiglass barrier into the employee’s face.

While leaving the scene, the suspect struck a second employee with her car, injuring the employee’s leg and hand.

She’s described as a black woman driving a maroon passenger car.

Anyone with information should contact Mishawaka police.

