Advertisement

Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.

It happened around 1:45 Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the restaurant on North Grape Road across the street from University Park Mall.

Employees say she ordered food and left, but then she returned and wanted a refund.

After she was denied, she threw food at an employee and slammed the plexiglass barrier into the employee’s face.

While leaving the scene, the suspect struck a second employee with her car, injuring the employee’s leg and hand.

She’s described as a black woman driving a maroon passenger car.

Anyone with information should contact Mishawaka police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
ISP investigating Cass County inmate death
Tim & Sue Burchill, pastors at Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, say one last goodbye as...
Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade

Latest News

What’s the best treatment for an irregular heartbeat?
Medical Moment: Treatment for irregular heartbeat
A Riley High School junior was very busy over the holidays, painting a special mural in the...
Riley junior paints mural to honor librarian
The University of Notre Dame held a held a virtual fireside chat as part of the university’s...
Notre Dame celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Police are investigating after a North Liberty Subway was robbed at gunpoint.
Police investigating robbery at North Liberty Subway