Riley junior paints mural to honor librarian

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Riley High School junior was very busy over the holidays, painting a special mural in the Marshall Traditional School library.

Blake Allison, who attended the elementary school when it was Hamilton, wanted to make something special for his former librarian, Mrs. Staton.

I spoke to Blake’s mom Julie today, who said Mrs. Staton truly fostered his love of reading so he was excited to fulfill her dream of a mural on the wall!

Blake took the concept that Mrs. Staton found and added some special touches like the tree growing out of the book, and all the books holding up the open book to show that “Reading makes you grow.”

In all, it took him about 15 hours to complete! Job well done!

And get this: Blake stays busy year-round as part of the student council, class council, the Riley Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and as secretary for the Class of 2022.

