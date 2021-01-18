Advertisement

Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

By Zach Horner
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re digging deeper today into a right wing online group that claims no ties to the university of Notre Dame, but is using their trademarked leprechaun icon as their logo.

16 News Now reporter Zach Horner is live on the Notre Dame campus, and Zach you reached out to the university, what did they have to say.

We I can tell you it isn’t sitting well with the University and they are certainly looking into the matter.

This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.

It links to an online political pundit show associated with someone known to promote pro-trump and pro-right wing beliefs.

The problem though is the logo they’re using. Taking the trademarked leprechaun logo and using it to represent America First Notre Dame which is not associated with the university.

I reached out to Notre Dame and they provided this statement:

“It is unclear who is the originator of the site and what, if any, connection that person or the site has to Notre Dame, other than the illegal appropriation of one of our trademarks. The University’s general counsel is seeking to identify the site’s owner(s) and to commence legal action to make certain that person or persons cease and desist their unlawful activity.”

Right before going live here I checked that America First Notre Dame page, and they have now changed their profile picture, clearly an issue the university is taking seriously.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
ISP investigating Cass County inmate death
Tim & Sue Burchill, pastors at Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, say one last goodbye as...
Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade

Latest News

Hoosier Lottery
Mega Millions and Powerball waiting for big winners
This year’s theme is “Now is the Time,” taken from Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
Lake Michigan College kicks of MLK Celebration Week
Mayor Rod Roberson and local leaders were joined by members of the public on the Civic Plaza in...
Elkhart leaders gather to celebrate MLK Day
Statewide, 2,386 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,548 more cases Monday