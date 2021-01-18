Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re digging deeper today into a right wing online group that claims no ties to the university of Notre Dame, but is using their trademarked leprechaun icon as their logo.

16 News Now reporter Zach Horner is live on the Notre Dame campus, and Zach you reached out to the university, what did they have to say.

We I can tell you it isn’t sitting well with the University and they are certainly looking into the matter.

This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.

It links to an online political pundit show associated with someone known to promote pro-trump and pro-right wing beliefs.

The problem though is the logo they’re using. Taking the trademarked leprechaun logo and using it to represent America First Notre Dame which is not associated with the university.

I reached out to Notre Dame and they provided this statement:

“It is unclear who is the originator of the site and what, if any, connection that person or the site has to Notre Dame, other than the illegal appropriation of one of our trademarks. The University’s general counsel is seeking to identify the site’s owner(s) and to commence legal action to make certain that person or persons cease and desist their unlawful activity.”

Right before going live here I checked that America First Notre Dame page, and they have now changed their profile picture, clearly an issue the university is taking seriously.

