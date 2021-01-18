Notre Dame, Howard vow to play MLK Day game in 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s game against Howard set for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was postponed over the weekend due to coronavirus issues for Howard.

The team has officially been on pause since January 8 and haven’t played a game since December 18.

The past two years, Howard has held non-conference games with historic schools to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Celebration of Excellence.

It would have been the first trip to an HBCU for Notre Dame Basketball in the program’s history.

It also would’ve marked at return to the DMV for head coach Mike Brey and guard Prentiss Hubb.

The two schools are promising to play the game next year on this day and Brey is already looking forward to it.

“I’m disappointed because I thought it was going to be an unbelievable story especially what’s going on with our country and everything that’s happened in the last week,” Brey said. “Really an educational opportunity for my players as we aligned with When We All Vote and the Howard guys. There was some really cool stuff that happened. But we’re gonna play it next year. Picture it next year. Picture it in 2022. MLK Day. Packed house and [President-elect] Joe Biden and [Vice President-elect] Kamala Harris will be in that gym. I guarantee it. Especially Kamala. She’s a Howard grad and she’s going to be working the refs probably. So we’re going to do it in 2022.”

Let’s hope that happens in 2022 because that would just be incredible to see.

Notre Dame is trying to schedule another game for this week. If not, they’re next game wont be until Sunday at Miami.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.