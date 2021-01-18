Advertisement

Notre Dame celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame held a held a virtual fireside chat as part of the university’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

It featured retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, who is a 1967 graduate of the university and the first African American justice to serve on Minnesota’s highest court.

“What he was doing was nothing less than changing the future for all of us. And it took a lot of courage. And quite frankly, watching what he was doing instilled fear in me because it was scary for a young kid to see people willing to put their lives on the line to provide me a better opportunity and a better life,” Page said.

A week-long series of events designed to invite reflection about issues of diversity, equity and inclusion will be held on campus in late February after students and faculty return from winter break.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
ISP investigating Cass County inmate death
Tim & Sue Burchill, pastors at Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, say one last goodbye as...
Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade

Latest News

Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
What’s the best treatment for an irregular heartbeat?
Medical Moment: Treatment for irregular heartbeat
A Riley High School junior was very busy over the holidays, painting a special mural in the...
Riley junior paints mural to honor librarian
Police are investigating after a North Liberty Subway was robbed at gunpoint.
Police investigating robbery at North Liberty Subway