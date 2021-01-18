Notre Dame celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame held a held a virtual fireside chat as part of the university’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

It featured retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, who is a 1967 graduate of the university and the first African American justice to serve on Minnesota’s highest court.

“What he was doing was nothing less than changing the future for all of us. And it took a lot of courage. And quite frankly, watching what he was doing instilled fear in me because it was scary for a young kid to see people willing to put their lives on the line to provide me a better opportunity and a better life,” Page said.

A week-long series of events designed to invite reflection about issues of diversity, equity and inclusion will be held on campus in late February after students and faculty return from winter break.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.