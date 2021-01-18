Advertisement

More chances for snow

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WINTRY FOR A WHILE... Much colder air has now moved into far southern Canada. That means it is close enough to easily come our way, and that means we’ll be a bit colder than normal most of the next 10 days. I still don’t see the “bitterly” cold air coming our way, but there is a possibility after this 10 day forecast. As for snow, we have some more chances this week...light snow late Tuesday and Tuesday evening...another chance Friday. Then a couple potentially more impressive storm systems from Sunday through next week. We’ll be tracking those for you...

Tonight: Bit of snow lingering in places early, then partial clearing late tonight. Low: 21, Wind: W 7-14

Tuesday: Some sunshine early, then becoming cloudy. Light snow arriving toward evening. High: 29, Wind: W 7-14

Tuesday night: Light snow early, with around 1″ most likely. Just cloudy later. Low: 20

Wednesday: Clouds, along with some sunshine. High: 31

