Mishawaka police search for man accused of stealing diamond ring
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police need your helping identifying a man accused of stealing a diamond ring worth more than $4,000.
You’re looking at pictures of the suspect and his vehicle.
Police say while shopping at a Mishawaka jewelry store, he walked out with the ring.
The vehicle is believed to be a 2002-2006 Cadillac Escalade with a Michigan license plate.
Anyone with information should contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684.
