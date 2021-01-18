Mishawaka police search for man accused of stealing diamond ring

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police need your helping identifying a man accused of stealing a diamond ring worth more than $4,000.

You’re looking at pictures of the suspect and his vehicle.

Police say while shopping at a Mishawaka jewelry store, he walked out with the ring.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2002-2006 Cadillac Escalade with a Michigan license plate.

Anyone with information should contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.