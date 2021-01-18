Michigan reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,843* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,843* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (01/18/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 16th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,421 per day.

There have been 13,824 deaths and 538,377 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 187 deaths and 10,350 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 56 deaths and 3,561 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 67 deaths and 4,158 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

