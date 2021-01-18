Mega Millions and Powerball waiting for big winners

(WNDU) - Believe it or not, you still have a chance to win big money with the Mega Millions drawing tomorrow.

The jackpot right now is worth an estimated $850 million.

If you don’t win tomorrow, you have another chance to win the Powerball.

That jackpot is now up to $730 million, and that drawing is set for Wednesday.

