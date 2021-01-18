Advertisement

Mega Millions and Powerball waiting for big winners

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Believe it or not, you still have a chance to win big money with the Mega Millions drawing tomorrow.

The jackpot right now is worth an estimated $850 million.

If you don’t win tomorrow, you have another chance to win the Powerball.

That jackpot is now up to $730 million, and that drawing is set for Wednesday.

But be sure to tune into 16 News Now at 11 Tuesday to see if you’re the big winner on the Mega Millions.

