Advertisement

Medical Moment: Treatment for irregular heartbeat

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s the best treatment for an irregular heartbeat?

Well, a new study says a procedure to freeze troublesome tissue might be a patients’ best bet.

At least 2.7 million Americans are living with A-fib.

It’s an irregular heartbeat that left untreated, could lead to blood clots, stroke, or heart failure.

Medication is the gold standard, but as Martie Salt reports, a new study may lead to a change for doctors and patients.

As with any medical procedure, complications can occur.

Your doctor will discuss your risk for complications during your office visit prior to the procedure.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
ISP investigating Cass County inmate death
Tim & Sue Burchill, pastors at Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, say one last goodbye as...
Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade

Latest News

Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
A Riley High School junior was very busy over the holidays, painting a special mural in the...
Riley junior paints mural to honor librarian
The University of Notre Dame held a held a virtual fireside chat as part of the university’s...
Notre Dame celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Police are investigating after a North Liberty Subway was robbed at gunpoint.
Police investigating robbery at North Liberty Subway