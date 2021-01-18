Advertisement

Lake Michigan College kicks of MLK Celebration Week

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College also kicked off Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Week today.

This year’s theme is “Now is the Time,” taken from Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

Each year the college invites the community to join a breakfast celebration, but amid the pandemic, celebrations and teachings were moved online.

The event still included many speakers, including Michigan’s lieutenant governor, who says the pandemic has brought to light the injustice many have been fighting for a long time

“While the injustices in our country have been intensified by COVID-19, they are as old as America itself and we have been fighting long before Dr. King. That is why our administration has stood up and said what we should have said a long time ago: Racism is a public health crisis,” says Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

Tomorrow, more virtual events will take place including trivia and a Juneteenth discussion.

