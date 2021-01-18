Advertisement

Indiana reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,548 more cases Monday

Statewide, 2,386 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 30 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,548 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,386 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,966 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 592,709 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 4,744 new cases were reported. 2,432 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 4,411 new cases were reported. 2,440 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 59 more coronavirus deaths and 3,686 new cases were reported. 2,484 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 88 more coronavirus deaths and 3,191 new cases were reported. 2,515 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 26,847 (+82) cases and 399 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,132 (+34) cases and 341 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,825 (+55) cases and 155 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,888 (+16) cases and 77 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,949 (+8) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,247 (+7) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,720 (+7) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,602 (+10) cases and 30 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 951 (+0) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

