IHSAA moves back boys basketball state finals a week

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ISHAA Boys Basketball State Finals have been moved back a week into April to accommodate the NCAA Tournament being held in Bankers Life Fieldhouse as well.

The state finals will now be held on April 3.

The dates of the beginning rounds remain the same with sectionals the week of March 2-6, regionals March 13 and semi-state on March 20.

“Our Executive Committee felt it was most important to preserve the experience for our young people of playing for a state championship in Bankers Life Fieldhouse,” Commissioner Paul Neidig said of the decision. “In a year that has seen plenty of disruption, we also felt this arrangement would cause the least amount of disruption and impact the fewest number of schools. The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever have been tremendous partners of the IHSAA and we felt it appropriate to work with them to help find a solution.”

This is just the second time ever the state finals will be held in April.

The first was back in 1978 due to winter weather and an energy crunch from a coal miners strike.

