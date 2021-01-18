Advertisement

Hazardous roads and school delays due to early-Monday snow

Tracking light lake-effect snow Monday in Michiana
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Snowfall continues on/off through the day with lake-effect bands following along a light westerly breeze. Another dusting with potentially up to 2 inches of additional snow where lake effect is most likely. Highs in the low 30s.

TONIGHT:

Cold and breezy with a low in the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy with mainly dry conditions and icy roads.

TOMORROW:

A chilly day with mainly dry coniditions. Highs in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
ISP investigating Cass County inmate death
Coronavirus
COVID-19 variant found in Michigan

Latest News

Tracking light lake-effect snow Monday in Michiana
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-18-21 First Alert Weather
If not you, then who? That was the theme of this year’s annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King...
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration addresses issues in community
Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade
Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration addresses issues in community
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration addresses issues in community