Hazardous roads and school delays due to early-Monday snow

TODAY:

Snowfall continues on/off through the day with lake-effect bands following along a light westerly breeze. Another dusting with potentially up to 2 inches of additional snow where lake effect is most likely. Highs in the low 30s.

TONIGHT:

Cold and breezy with a low in the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy with mainly dry conditions and icy roads.

TOMORROW:

A chilly day with mainly dry coniditions. Highs in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

