Hazardous roads and school delays due to early-Monday snow
Tracking light lake-effect snow Monday in Michiana
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:
Snowfall continues on/off through the day with lake-effect bands following along a light westerly breeze. Another dusting with potentially up to 2 inches of additional snow where lake effect is most likely. Highs in the low 30s.
TONIGHT:
Cold and breezy with a low in the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy with mainly dry conditions and icy roads.
TOMORROW:
A chilly day with mainly dry coniditions. Highs in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.