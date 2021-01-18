Advertisement

Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural

This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in...
This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a great day in our household,” the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president.

Brooks said that for this week’s inaugural, he will perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff,” and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious “We Shall Be Free,” which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being “hellbent on making things good” and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

“I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
ISP investigating Cass County inmate death
Tim & Sue Burchill, pastors at Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, say one last goodbye as...
Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade

Latest News

Steven Dillingham, the director of the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks outside the Oklahoma State...
Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone
Hoosier Lottery
Mega Millions and Powerball waiting for big winners
This year’s theme is “Now is the Time,” taken from Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
Lake Michigan College kicks of MLK Celebration Week
Mayor Rod Roberson and local leaders were joined by members of the public on the Civic Plaza in...
Elkhart leaders gather to celebrate MLK Day