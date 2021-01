ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - In Elkhart, Mayor Rod Roberson and local leaders were joined by members of the public on the Civic Plaza in honor of MLK Day.

Coats, food and household goods were dropped off at the Tolson Center to benefit Guidance Ministries and Elkhart Community Schools.

If you have items you would like to donate you have until 5 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.