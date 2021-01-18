Advertisement

Bulls roll past Mavs 117-101 to end 4-game losing streak

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter and the Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists.

The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain.

1/17/2021 6:15:33 PM (GMT -5:00)

