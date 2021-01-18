Advertisement

Blue Jackets hold on, defeat Red Wings 3-2 for their 1st win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets’ first win of the season.

Bobby Ryan scored twice for Detroit and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/18/2021 4:29:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Trooper Jarah Burgin sustained serious injuries after being hit while investigating a Toll Road...
Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a stop in South Bend
ISP investigating Cass County inmate death
Tim & Sue Burchill, pastors at Trinity on Jackson Church in Elkhart, say one last goodbye as...
Elkhart residents say goodbye to local pastors with parade

Latest News

IHSAA moves back boys basketball state finals a week
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s game against Howard set for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was...
Notre Dame, Howard vow to play MLK Day game in 2022
Notre Dame, Howard vow to play MLK Day game in 2022
Notre Dame, Howard vow to play MLK Day game in 2022
The University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team (7-5, 5-3) picked up its fourth victory...
Irish soar to a 83-73 win over Boston College