Annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration addresses issues in community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If not you, then who? That was the theme of this year’s annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s America’s Sunday Supper in Michiana.

“The event is to bring the community together,” Founding Mentor of Mentoring Moments and event organizer Marla Godette said.

The event first started 6 years ago with just 35 people, and it has grown and grown each year.

This year, only 50 people could attend in-person, but the rest were able to join in virtually.

“We are here to talk to the community and get their perspective on what it is that they want done,” Godette said.

Godette says they use the conversations from today to fuel efforts in the community throughout the next year.

“When people leave here, they sign up and say I’m going to do this or I’m going to do that. They get the work done,” Godette said.

Because she says it’s important to keep the spirit of Dr. King alive for more than just one day each year.

“These conversations were put together to say, not only do I appreciate Dr. King and his vision but now I’m going to work for it. I’m going to do something to actually see those changes happen,” Godette said.

Godette says one of her favorite parts of the event is highlighting youth groups from the community who come to perform.

“I love seeing that we have children who are making a difference now, and they will grow up and be the citizens that we are expecting to keep the community involved and keep us flourishing,” Godette said.

And Godette hopes the good food and good conversations of the day spark positive changes right here at home.

“We, as individuals, have to take on the responsibility of doing the work to care for our communities.”

If you missed the event and are interested in going back to watch it, click here to visit the organization’s Facebook page that hosted the event.

