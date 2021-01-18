35th annual MLK Day of Celebration takes place virtually

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration took place on Monday.

While there is usually a breakfast at the Century Center, vendors, and a march, events took place on Zoom because of the pandemic.

The theme was Chaos or Community: Where do we go from here?

“There’s a lot going on in the world today,” said chairperson Gladys Muhammad. “We chose that title so that we can look at those issues and turn around and sit down and talk about them.”

The program featured a panel discussion, musical performances, and award presentations.

Discussions focused on identifying and addressing issues of race and inequalities in our community.

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg was one of the speakers at the event.

“There’s certainly nothing routine or wrote about pausing to consider the legacy of Dr. King, especially at a time like this, knowing that his legacy is not some historical curiosity and something we are called and challenged to be part of,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said South Bend will always be home and he is proud of how the community has pulled together in the face of hard times.

Guests can join the virtual event until 12 p.m. on Monday by clicking here.

