Trooper hit on Indiana Toll Road, third to be hit in three weeks

HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the third time in as many weeks, an Indiana State Trooper has been hit while investigating a prior crash.

Early Sunday morning, troopers from the ISP Lowell Post were investigating a multiple vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound at the 1.7 mile-marker.

As a result of this crash, the right three lanes were blocked as one of the vehicles stalled and was unable to be moved from the lane.

The preliminary investigation shows that Trooper Jarah Burgin parked his fully marked police car behind the disabled vehicle with its emergency lights activated. He also placed approximately 30 flares on the roadway to block the lanes. There were also at least three other police cars at the scene with their emergency lights activated.

As Trooper Burgin was getting inside his police car, a tan Buick ran into the Dodge Charger police car, disregarding the lighting and flares.

The Buick then hit Trooper Burgin, catapulting him into the air, causing him to hit the windshield of the Buick. Then the vehicle stopped.

Troopers at the scene immediately began to render aid to both Trooper Burgin as well as the driver of the Buick, Jennifer A. Spikes, 35, from Gary, Ind.

Both patients were transported to a Munster area hospital. Trooper Burgin was seriously injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

Troopers believe that alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Spikes refused field sobriety tests. A search warrant for a blood draw was requested and after approval, the draw was completed and test results are pending.

After being released from the hospital, Spikes was taken to the Lake County Jail. She faces several preliminary drunk driving charges, along with driving with a suspended license causing injury, and failing to stop for an emergency vehicle.

