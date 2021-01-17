Snow falling in Michiana Sunday, 1-3 inches possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: An area of light to moderate snow moving through during the day will bring snow to all of Michiana. Lake effect snow continues in northern counties with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries possible in southern areas later this afternoon. Where lake effect snow is present you can expect slick roads in the morning with slushy roads through the afternoon. Take your time in these areas. High of 33.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers continue with more slick roadways in areas under these snow bands. A total of 1-3 inches could accumulate by Monday morning. Low of 27.

MONDAY: The lake effect snow showers will end in the morning and leave mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions through the rest of the day. High of 31.

TUESDAY: A mostly cloudy and chilly day with highs in the upper 20s. A slight chance of a few snow showers or flurries in the evening. No accumulation expected. High of 29.

LONG RANGE: There are more chances for light snow as we head towards the weekend with another round of some cooler air, temperatures may fall into the 20s for highs next weekend. Then we are watching late in the 10-day forecast for another chance of accumulating snow. Computer models are picking up on a system and another injection of what could be some arctic air finally in late January. We will keep you updated with the latest so keep checking back for your up to date First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, January 16th

Saturday’s High: 36

Saturday’s Low: 25

Precipitation: 0.09″

Total Snowfall: Trace

