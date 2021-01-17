Advertisement

Pistons come into Miami and roll past reeling Heat, 120-100

By Associated Press
Jan. 16, 2021
MIAMI (AP) - The Detroit Pistons had their most dominant quarter in nearly two years. And last season’s NBA Finals trip for the Miami Heat suddenly seems long ago.

Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Derrick Rose had 23 off the bench and the Detroit Pistons - the team with the NBA’s worst record - came into Miami and beat the Heat 120-100 on Saturday night, sending the reigning Eastern Conference champions to a third consecutive loss.

Blake Griffin scored 15 points for Detroit. Bam Adebayo scored 28 points for Miami.

The teams meet again Monday in Miami.

